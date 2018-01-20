Women's March for Equal Rights 2018

The women gathered across the US and around the world to call for equal rights in pay and health care, to denounce sexual harassment, and to encourage women to run for office.
Show more
1
People hold an American flag during the second annual Women's March in Los Angeles, California, Jan. 20, 2018.
2
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., center, Rep. Susan Davis, D-Calif, background center right, and Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., right, participate in the Women's March walk to the White House in Washington, Jan. 20, 2018.
3
A woman holds a sign promoting voting in the upcoming midterm elections during a Women's March in Seattle, Jan. 20, 2018. The march was one of dozens planned across the U.S. over the weekend.
4
Women's March demonstrators walk past the White House in Washington, Jan. 20, 2018.