Workers Remove Baltimore Confederate Monuments Overnight

Confederate monuments have been removed overnight in Baltimore.

Local news outlets report that workers hauled the monuments away early Wednesday, days after a white nationalist rally in Virginia turned deadly.



WBAL-TV reports that a crane removed a monument to Robert E. Lee and Thomas J. "Stonewall'' Jackson'' from its pedestal around 3 a.m. and placed it on a flatbed truck 45 minutes later.



Photos taken by The Baltimore Sun shows workers taking away a monument dedicated to the Confederate Women of Maryland.



Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh told the newspaper that crews began removing the city's four Confederate monuments late Tuesday and finished around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.



Pugh said the monuments "needed to come down." The mayor watched as workers removed the statues in the dark.