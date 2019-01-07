World Bank President Jim Yong Kim Resigns

World Bank President Jim Yong Kim abruptly announced his resignation on Monday after six years of leading the global lender.

Kim, an American, will step down on February 1, several years before his term officially ends.

Kim is a physician and anthropologist who previously ran projects to fight tuberculosis and AIDS in some of the world's poorest nations. He was the first person to head the bank who had direct experience on the front lines of fighting poverty and the first who did not have a background in politics or finance.

As World Bank chief, he pushed the institution to do more to eliminate extreme poverty. In his resignation letter Kim said he worked to find innovative ways to finance the fight against pandemics and to help people displaced by climate change. He also said he worked with the United Nations and leading technology companies to detect and prevent famines.

World Bank CEO Kristalina Georgieva will be the bank's interim president. She is a Bulgarian national with experience in finance and international development.