World's Oldest Living Man Dies

The world's oldest man has died at the age of 113.

Masazo Nomaka of Japan died in his sleep early Sunday in his home in Ashoro, according to his family.

"He was as usual yesterday and passed away without causing our family any fuss at all," his granddaughter Yuko told Kyodo News.

Nomaka was born in 1905, just months before Albert Einstein published his theory of relativity.

His family has owned and operated a hot springs inn for four generations that remains in the family. according to the Associated Press,

Last year Guinness officially recognized Nomaka as the world's oldest man after the death of Spaniard Francisco Nunez Olivera.

Japan has one of the world's highest life expectancies. The oldest living man on record is also Japanese. Jiroemon Kimura died in June 2013 at the age of 116.