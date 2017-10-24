Chinese President Xi's Name Added to Party Constitution

Chinese President Xi Jinping's name has been enshrined in the ruling Communist Party's constitution, elevating his status as equal to that of Mao Zedong, the founder of Communist China.

An amendment that includes the concept "Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era" was approved by the party Tuesday in the closing days of the party's twice-a-decade national congress in Beijing. The concept places the Communist Party at the forefront of everyday life in China, from overseeing the economy and national security to providing moral guidance to its citizens.

The amendment symbolizes President Xi's status as one of the most powerful leaders in modern Chinese history. He is only the third Chinese leader to have his name added to the Party's constitution, next to Mao and Deng Xiaoping, whose economic reforms led to China's current status as a global economic power.

Xi is expected to formally receive a second five-year term as party leader Wednesday, when the new members of the ruling Politburo Standing Committee are selected, and the amendment could set the stage for President Xi to remain in power once his second term ends in 2022.