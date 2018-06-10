XI Takes Swipe at G-7 Summit In SCO Remarks

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)is holding its first summit since India and Pakistan joined the bloc which is widely seem by observers as a means for blocking American influence in Central Asia.

The founding members of the alliance are China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

The summit is being held in the eastern Chinese coastal city of Qingdao.

Chinese President Xi Jingping told the group in opening remarks Sunday, "We should reject selfish, short-sighted, narrow and closed-off policies.We must maintain the rules of the World Trade Organization, support the multilateral trade system and build an open global economy."

Political analysts see the Chinese leader's remarks as a thinly veiled reference to the chaos at the recent G-7 summit in Canada where the U.S. and its allies were divided by escalating trade tensions.

After leaving the G-7 meeting, U.S. President Donald Trump described Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as "meek and mild" and "dishonest & weak."

Trump also withdrew his endorsement of the G-7 summit's communique.