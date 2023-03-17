Xi to Visit Putin in Russia Next Week

Chinese President Xi Jinging is making a state visit next week to Russia where he will meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin from Monday to Wednesday, China and the Kremlin said Friday.

The two last met in China last year when Putin attended the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics and in September at a regional conference in Uzbekistan.

Next week’s visit was announced a day after China urged Russia and Ukraine to begin peace talks to end their conflict.

Russia invaded Ukraine more than a year ago.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Friday that Xi’s Russian visit will "promote strategic coordination and practical cooperation between the two countries and inject new impetus into the development of bilateral relations.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said last month that he would meet with Xi after Xi called for talks between Russia and Ukraine.

China and Russia have strengthened their ties in a number of fields and have entered what they say in a “no limits” partnership.

Some information in this report came from Reuters and Agence France-Presse.