Accessibility links

Login / Register
Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
East Asia

Xi Visits Hong Kong for Handover Anniversary

File - Chinese President Xi Jinping, pictured in a 2012 file photo, arrived Thursday in Hong Kong ahead of celebrations marking 25 years since the city was turned over from Britain to China.

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived Thursday in Hong Kong ahead of celebrations marking 25 years since the city was turned over from Britain to China.

Xi arrived by high-speed train on what is believed to be his first trip outside of mainland China since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The July 1 handover anniversary was long marked by protests, but such demonstrations are not expected this year amid high security and the ongoing pandemic.

China has cracked down since mass pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong in 2019, including the imposition of a sweeping national security law.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.

Related

The Day in Photos

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG