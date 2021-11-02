Yahoo Halts Services in Mainland China

Yahoo said it stopped providing services in mainland China because of what it described as a difficult operating environment.

The U.S. web services provider said in a statement on its website the move took effect on November 1 "in recognition of the increasingly challenging business and legal environment."

November 1 is the date on which China's Personal Information Protection Law took effect. The law limits what information companies can compile and standardizes how it must be archived. Other content restrictions on internet companies also were recently imposed.

China previously blocked Facebook, Google and most other global social media sites and search engines. Users in China can still access these services by using a virtual private network (VPN).

In October, Microsoft stopped providing its Linkedin business and employment service in China, citing a "more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China."

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press and Reuters.