Yankees' German Throws Perfect Game

New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German threw the 24th perfect game in major league history Wednesday night as the Yankees defeated the Oakland Athletics 11-0.

The 30-year-old Dominican needed 99 pitches to complete the outing in which no Oakland player reached base.

The perfect game was the first in the major leagues since 2012 when Seattle Mariners pitcher Félix Hernández completed the feat.

Three other Yankees had thrown perfect games, the last in 1999.

"So exciting," German said through a translator. "When you think about something very unique in baseball, not many people have an opportunity to pitch a perfect game. To accomplish something like this in my career is something that I'm going to remember forever."

Before Wednesday, German had never thrown a complete game during his six seasons in the major leagues and only twice had completed more than seven innings in a start.

German served a 10-game suspension in May for violating the league's policy on the use of grip-enhancing substances.