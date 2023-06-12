11-Year-Old British Girl Shot Dead in France

An 11-year-old British girl was shot dead Saturday in France.

Her father and mother also were injured in the incident at the family's home in the village of Saint-Herbot in Brittany. The Guardian, a British newspaper, reports the father is in critical condition after being shot in the head.

The girl's 8-year-old sister escaped unharmed, running to neighbors to tell them what happened.

Public prosecutor Carine Halley said a 71-year-old Dutch national, a resident of the same village, was detained after the shootings.

"The motives for this tragedy are not yet known," Halley said. "It appears there had been a conflict between the two neighbors for several years over a piece of land adjoining the two properties."

Earlier in the week, another British girl and three other children, plus two adults, were stabbed in a park in Annecy in eastern France.