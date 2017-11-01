26 Killed in Yemen Airstrike

Medics and a Yemeni health official say at least 26 people have died in an airstrike in northwestern Yemen.

The airstrike Wednesday hit a hotel and neighboring market in Saada province, which is located near the border with Saudi Arabia.

Houthi rebels, who took control of Yemen's capital three years ago, blamed a Saudi-led coalition for conducting the airstrike.

Rights groups have accused the coalition of bombing civilian areas since launching its operation in support of Yemen's internationally recognized government in March 2015.