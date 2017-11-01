Accessibility links

Languages
Middle East

26 Killed in Yemen Airstrike

  • VOA News
People gather at the site of an air strike in the northwestern city of Saada, Yemen, Nov. 1, 2017.

Medics and a Yemeni health official say at least 26 people have died in an airstrike in northwestern Yemen.

The airstrike Wednesday hit a hotel and neighboring market in Saada province, which is located near the border with Saudi Arabia.

Houthi rebels, who took control of Yemen's capital three years ago, blamed a Saudi-led coalition for conducting the airstrike.

Rights groups have accused the coalition of bombing civilian areas since launching its operation in support of Yemen's internationally recognized government in March 2015.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG