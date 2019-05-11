Yemen's Houthis Begin Withdrawal Under UN Peace Deal

Yemen's Houthis started withdrawing Saturday from the ports of Hodeida, Salif, and Ras-Issa, under a United Nations peace deal.

Michael Lollesgaard, the chair of the U.N.'s Redeployment Coordination Committee, announced Friday that the redeployment would start Saturday and conclude by Tuesday. He said the RCC welcomed the offer by the Houthis to begin redeployment.

Lollesgaard said this move amounts to a "first practical step" since the conclusion of the Hodeida Agreement, which provides for a cease-fire between the warring parties in Yemen and withdrawal of fighters from the three ports. He said the redeployment must be followed by committed, transparent and sustained actions of the parties involved to fully deliver on their obligations.

Lollesgaard added that the full implementation of the April 15 Hodeida Agreement will help ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to millions of people in Yemen who need life-saving assistance. The U.N. said it would continue to support that goal and work to return peace and stability to Yemen.