Yemen’s Houthis Attack Cargo Ship

Yemen’s Houthi rebels on Monday claimed an attack on a Belize-flagged ship traveling through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

A Houthi statement identified the ship as the Rubymar, a bulk carrier that shipping tracking services said was traveling from the United Arab Emirates to Bulgaria.

UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said Monday that military authorities reported the crew had abandoned the vessel, which was involved in an incident reported Sunday about 65 kilometers south of Al Mukha, Yemen.

“Vessel at anchor and all crew are safe,” UKMTO said.

The Houthis have carried out numerous attacks since November, using drones, missiles and boats to target vessels in the Red Sea. The Iran-backed rebels say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

U.S. and British forces have carried out retaliatory strikes in Yemen, while also acting to shoot down Houthi drones and missiles to protect the important Red Sea shipping route.

The U.S. military announced its latest actions Sunday, saying five strikes on Saturday hit mobile anti-ship cruise missiles as well as both an underwater and surface drone vessel.