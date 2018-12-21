Accessibility links

Yemen: Rebels Breached Truce in Port City, Killing 4

  • Associated Press
FILE - A member of the Yemeni pro-government forces walks through destruction in the outskirts of the port city of Hodeida, Nov. 18, 2018. Shi'ite rebels are accused of violating the U.N.-brokered cease-fire in Hodeida with a barrage of artillery and rockets.

SANAA, YEMEN — 

Yemen's internationally recognized government says Shi'ite rebels have violated a U.N.-brokered cease-fire in the Red Sea port city of Hodeida with a barrage of artillery and rockets.

The pro-government Sabaa news agency quoted a military official as saying four members of an elite force were killed and 16 others were wounded in Saturday's shelling by the rebels, known as Houthis.

The shelling is the latest in a number of cease-fire breaches in Hodeida since the truce came into force Tuesday.

The truce was negotiated in U.N.-sponsored peace talks held in Sweden last week.

It's the latest attempt to end Yemen's four-year-old war civil war in which the Iran-aligned rebels are fighting government-allied troops along with a Saudi-led coalition. The rebels control Sanaa, the capital, and much of northern Yemen.

