Yemeni Rebel Leader Threatens Attack on UAE Territory

  • Associated Press
FILE - Radwan al-Haimi (R) holds a microphone as Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, President of the Houthi’s Revolutionary Committee, speaks to the media, January 23, 2015. (Photo courtesy of Radwan al-Haimi, Sana’a, Yemen.)
SANA'A — 

The leader of Yemen's Shiite rebels is threatening to attack territory in the United Arab Emirates, a key member of a Saudi-led coalition fighting to defeat his Iranian-backed forces and restore an internationally recognized government.

In a speech aired Thursday on the rebel-run al-Masirah TV, Abdel-Malek al-Houthi says the UAE is now within range of missiles available to his forces after a "successful'' missile test showed they could reach the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi.

The rebels, also known as Houthis, had in the past targeted Saudi territory with missiles.

Al-Houthi also hinted at a possible reconciliation with former President Ali Abdullah Saleh. He says an agreement between them was reached on "political stability." A power struggle has recently emerged between the two, threatening to undermine their alliance.

