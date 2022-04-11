Zelenskyy Warns of Larger Russian Operations in East

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warns that Russian troops “will move to even larger operations” in eastern Ukraine, while saying his forces will be ready and “will answer.”

Speaking during a nightly video address late Sunday, Zelenskyy said the days ahead will be as crucial as any in the six-week-old war.

He also said during an interview with CBS’ “60 Minutes” broadcast Sunday night that Ukraine’s survival depends on the United States stepping up shipments of weapons, and that he has given a list of what Ukraine needs to U.S. President Joe Biden.

“He has the list,” Zelenskyy said. “President Biden can enter history as the person who stood shoulder to shoulder with the Ukrainian people who won and chose the right to have their own country. (This) also depends on him.”

European Union foreign ministers are meeting Monday to discuss another round of sanctions against Russia.

In Moscow, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer is visiting Russian leader Vladimir Putin, the first such visit by a European leader since Putin launched the invasion of Ukraine in late February.

Biden is holding virtual talks Monday with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As the U.S. seeks to pressure Russia with sanctions, including on the country’s key energy industry, India has taken a neutral stance, continuing its purchases of Russian oil and gas while also abstaining from a vote to suspend Russia from the U.N. Human Rights Council.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement Sunday that Biden would use the meeting to discuss “the consequences of Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine and mitigating its destabilizing impact on global food supply and commodity markets.”

Britain’s defense ministry said Monday that Russian forces continued shelling the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine, and that Ukrainian forces were “repulsing several assaults resulting in the destruction of Russian tanks, vehicles, and artillery equipment.”

A ministry statement raised concerns about “Russia’s continued reliance on unguided bombs” with more indiscriminate attacks posing higher risks to civilians.

The conflict has forced about one-quarter of Ukraine’s 44 million people from their homes, with the United Nations reporting more than 4.5 million refugees have left the country.

New Zealand announced Monday it is sending more aid for Ukraine’s war effort, including a military transport plane and 50 support personnel to help move equipment to distribution centers in Europe where it can then be taken over land into Ukraine.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.