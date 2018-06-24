Zimbabwe President Uninjured in Blast at Rally

The president of Zimbabwe escaped injury in an explosion at a campaign rally.

Emmerson Mnangagwa said Saturday the device “exploded a few inches from me, but it is not my time.”

The blast happened seconds after Mnangagwa finished addressing the stadium crowd in Bulawayo, an opposition stronghold.

The president said there have been “so many” attempts on his life that he is used to them.

State media called the attack an assassination attempt.

State television says 42 people were injured in the blast, including at one vice president.

There has been no immediate claim of responsibility.

The run-up to the July 30 presidential vote has been peaceful.

“We will not allow this cowardly act to get in our way as we move towards elections,” Mnangagwa said.



Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa said on Twitter “Violence must have no place in our politics.”



On July 30, Zimbabwe is set to hold its first presidential election without longtime leader Robert Mugabe



The 75-year-old Mnangagwa and 40-year-old Chamisa, the leader of the Movement for Democratic Change are the main contenders.