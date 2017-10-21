Zimbabwean President Mugabe Receives Controversial WHO Appointment

In a controversial move, the World Health Organization has appointed Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe as a "goodwill ambassador" to help tackle non-communicable diseases, such as heart attacks, strokes and asthma across Africa.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the first African head of the the United Nations agency, has received a raft of criticism from international rights campaigner and others for the appointment.

Hillel Neuer, executive director of the Geneva-based U.N. Watch, said in a statement, "The government of Robert Mugabe has brutalized human rights activists, crushed democracy dissidents, and turned the breadbasket of Africa and its health system into a basketcase."

Neuer added, "The notion that the U.N. should now spin this country as a great supporter of health is, frankly, sickening."

"The decision to appoint Robert Mugabe as a WHO goodwill ambassador is deeply disappointing and wrong," said Dr. Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust, a British charity. "Robert Mugabe fails in every way to represent the values WHO should stand for."

Iain Levine, program director at Human Rights Watch, said on Twitter, "Given Mugabe's appalling human rights record, calling him a goodwill ambassador for anything embarrasses WHO and Doctor Tedros."

The appointment is "laughable," said Obert Gutu, the spokesman for MDC, the main opposition party in Zimbabwe. "Mugabe trashed our health delivery system. He and his family go outside of the country for treatment in Singapore after he allowed our public hospitals to collapse."

WHO chief Tedros, however, praised Zimbabwe as "a country that places universal health coverage and health promotion at the center of its policies to provide health care to all."

Mugabe, who is 93, is the world's oldest head of state. He has led Zimbabwe since independence in 1980, but is facing mounting calls to step down. Protests erupted last year over human rights abuses as the economy sank to new lows.

Opposition activist Promise Mkwananzi filed a court petition alleging the president failed to uphold the constitution during the unrest. In his complaint, Mkwanazi cited cases where Mugabe threatened the judiciary and activists and said he personally owns the security forces.

The Constitutional Court threw out the case.