Zuma's Son Appears in Court on Corruption Charges

The son of former South African President Jacob Zuma is out on bail after a court appearance Monday to face charges of corruption.

Dudazane Zuma was led into a Johannesburg courtroom in leg shackles to hear the charges, just days after returning to South Africa. He was released on $7,500 bail, and his case postponed until January.

Zuma has been charged in connection to a case involving Mcebisi Jonas, a former deputy prime minister, who has told prosecutors that he was offered the post of finance minister by the powerful Gupta family, who have been accused of influencing former President Zuma in his Cabinet appointments.

The elder Zuma was forced to resign in February by his African National Congress after being implicated in numerous corruption scandals, including using some $20 million in public funds for improvements at his private estate.