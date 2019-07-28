Africa

4 Turkish Nationals Freed After Nigeria Kidnapping

By Agence France-Presse
July 28, 2019 10:53 AM
Map of Nigeria
Map of Nigeria

LAGOS - Four Turkish citizens have been freed a week after they were kidnapped at gunpoint in Nigeria, the police said.  

Police said they had "successfully secured the release" of the men on Friday and that no ransom was paid to the kidnappers.

Spokesman Frank Mba told AFP on Sunday that the four were in "good health."

"We have three suspects in custody and recovered one AK-47 rifle. We are now intensifying our search for others involved," Mba said.

The gunmen snatched the four men after storming a bar in a village in the western Kwara state last Saturday.

Local media said the Turks were working for a construction firm in the state.

Kidnapping for ransom is common in Nigeria, especially in the oil-rich south and the northwest.

Gangs have often targeted foreign workers, and victims are usually released after a ransom is paid.

Ten Turkish sailors were kidnapped by armed men from a cargo ship off the Nigerian coast earlier this month.

The Nigerian navy has said it is searching for the men in the Niger delta area.

 

 

Related Stories

A Nigerian police officers watches a police vehicle as it goes up in flames following clashes with supporters of Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) protesting against the imprisonment of their leader Ibrahim Zakzaky, in Abuja, on Oct. 30, 2018.
Africa
Nigerian Court Grants Permission to Declare Shiite Group Terrorists 
Move offers authorities chance to clamp down harder on IMN
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
July 27, 2019
FILE- An Islamic State flag is seen in this photo illustration.
Africa
Islamic State Claims Aid Workers' Kidnap in Northeast Nigeria
International aid agency Action Against Hunger says a staff member and five others kidnapped in Nigeria last week had appeared in a video released on Wednesday evening and that they were 'apparently in a good condition of health'
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
July 25, 2019
In this photo taken Feb. 18, 2019, Woman and Children displaced by Islamist extremist sits under a tree at Malkohi camp in Yola, Nigeria.
Africa
After 10 Years of Boko Haram Violence, Nigerians Crave Peace
Friday marks a decade since Nigerian forces clashed with the extremists at Maiduguri's central mosque; more than 700 people were killed, including leader Mohammed Yusuf, according to officials and rights groups
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 25, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Agence France-Presse