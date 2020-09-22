Africa

Cameroon Army on Alert Ahead of Tuesday's Protests

By VOA News
September 22, 2020 01:44 AM
Maurice Kamto, a presidential candidate of Renaissance Movement (MRC), reacts as he holds a news conference at his headquarter in Yaounde, Cameroon, Oct. 8, 2018.
Military units are on alert in Cameroon ahead of the expected nationwide protests on Tuesday. 

Opposition leader Maurice Kamto's Cameroon Renaissance Movement is calling for peaceful protests, with demands that include the resignation of President Paul Biya, election reform and better representation for undeserved groups, especially in the Anglophone regions.  

In an apparent attempt to discourage participation in the protests, the government is reportedly threatening participants with jail time. 

Violent clashes between security forces and those demanding rights for the Anglophone regions has prompted thousands of people to flee their homes in recent years. 

