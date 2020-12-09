Africa

Cameroon Opposition Leader’s De Facto House Arrest Ends

By Moki Edwin Kindzeka
December 09, 2020 09:48 AM
FILE - Maurice Kamto, a presidential candidate of Renaissance Movement (MRC), walks with his staff.
FILE - Maurice Kamto, a presidential candidate of Renaissance Movement (MRC), walks with his staff after his news conference at his headquarter in Yaounde, Cameroon, Oct. 8, 2018.

YAOUNDE - Hundreds of supporters of Cameroon opposition leader Maurice Kamto have gathered at his home after his months-long de facto house arrest suddenly ended. Heavily armed police stationed at his home since September 22 left on Tuesday, but authorities are giving no explanation.

Maurice Kamto’s supporters flocked to his home after heavily armed police left the opposition leaders house Tuesday night, ending a months-long, de facto house arrest. 

Cameroon authorities gave no immediate explanation for why police left or if Kamto would face any charges from the September protest that prompted the detention.  

Map of Cameroon, Nigeria, Central African Republic
Cameroon Lawyers Go on Strike, Complaining of Government Interference in Cases 
The Cameroon Bar Council held an initial five-day strike last week to protest an incident on November 27 in Douala

Among the hundreds of Kamto supporters is 19-year-old Ernestine Nnanga, who says she is anxious to see him free.

"When I heard that the police left the house of our political leader Maurice Kamto, I came here to know if our political leader Maurice Kamto is in good health, to know the plan he has for our country," said Nnanga. "Thirdly, I want to hear from him.  I want him to address us Cameroonians"

Christopher Ndong is secretary general of Kamto’s Cameroon Renaissance Movement party.  

He says the opposition leader is in good health and will be addressing his supporters at what he calls an appropriate moment.

Ndong called on the government to release some 130 Kamto supporters and party officials who were among hundreds arrested in September for rebellion and illegal assembly. 

"We are looking forward for them (government) to release the leaders of the executive (CRM party) organs and many others," said Ndong. "We will make this government to know that there should be meaningful and true democracy.  That political parties should be free to hold meetings, manifestations, associate with other political parties, create coalitions and that the electoral system be revised and then an electoral code done, which will be suitable for everybody."

FILE - Maurice Kamto, a presidential candidate of Renaissance Movement (MRC), holds a news conference at his headquarter in Yaounde, Cameroon, Oct. 8, 2018.
Cameroon Opposition Claims Assassination Attempt Against Leader  
The government says there was no assassination attempt

In a press release late Tuesday, government spokesman Rene Emmanuel Sadi said those arrested would face the law. 

Sadi said they are accused of rebellion, attempted revolution, and illegal assembly for a September 22 protest against President Paul Biya and holding regional elections.  

Territorial administration minister Paul Atanga Nji says Cameroon’s first regional elections held Sunday shows that people trust Biya and his government.  

"Everyone knows that in a democracy, political or republican legitimacy is acquired through the ballot box," said Nji. "Refusing to participate in elections and claiming to defend the interest of Cameroonians without any elective mandate is a scheme that cannot work in Cameroon.  We will not allow that to happen."

The opposition argues election laws favor the ruling Cameroon People's Democratic Movement party and Biya, who has been in power for nearly four decades.

In January 2019, authorities detained Kamto and 200 of his supporters for insisting that Biya stole the 2018 presidential election from him.  

International pressure led Biya to pardon Kamto after he’d spent nine months in prison.

Related Stories

Map of Cameroon, Nigeria, Central African Republic
Africa
Cameroon Lawyers Go on Strike, Complaining of Government Interference in Cases 
The Cameroon Bar Council held an initial five-day strike last week to protest an incident on November 27 in Douala
Moki Edwin Kindzeka
By Moki Edwin Kindzeka
Mon, 12/07/2020 - 11:14 AM
FILE - A woman checks her phone in Yaounde, Cameroon, April 23, 2020. An International Crisis Group report has found hate speech spread through social media to be a major contributor to ethnic and political tensions in the country.
Africa
Social Media a Major Factor in Cameroon’s Domestic Tensions, Report Finds
International Crisis Group says social media platforms, especially Facebook, should improve filtering toxic content and promote verified pages to help deescalate enmity
Moki Edwin Kindzeka
By Moki Edwin Kindzeka
Thu, 12/03/2020 - 10:50 AM
FILE - A man is seen at a voting booth during general and municipal elections in Yaounde, Cameroon, Feb. 9, 2020. The country held its first regional elections Sunday.
Africa
1 Killed, Others Wounded as Cameroon Holds First Regional Elections
President Paul Biya hopes the vote will appease critics who say he has long neglected the central African country's 10 regions and end a four-year separatist insurgency in the west
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 12/06/2020 - 04:42 PM
Cameroonian policemen patrol the market in the majority English-speaking South West province in Buea, on October 3, 2018. -…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Effort Launched to Reunite Cameroonian Families, Children Separated by Crises
Humanitarian organizations in Cameroon say the effort was launched after the number of such children jumped from about 10,000 to 25,000 in major cities within three months
Moki Edwin Kindzeka
By Moki Edwin Kindzeka
Sat, 11/28/2020 - 12:35 PM
Moki Edwin Kindzeka
By
Moki Edwin Kindzeka

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play