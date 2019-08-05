Africa

Climate Change to Cause Chaos in Africa, Warn Scientists

By Henry Ridgwell
August 5, 2019 09:42 AM
Climate Change to Cause Chaos in Africa, Warn Scientists video player.

LONDON - Climate change will hit many African countries more severely than previously thought, according to a new report. Researchers warn that rapid population growth means more and more people will be affected by extreme weather events across the continent in the coming years.

Farmers in the Faranah region in Guinea, West Africa work the soil in preparation for seeding. The ground is dry and baked hard — the hoes and rakes kick up clouds of dust.  

It’s the rainy season — but the skies are clear — the rain isn't falling. For rice farmers like Qulare Mohamed that could spell disaster.

He said that climate change has caused a shortage of rain and as we are not getting any rainfall and is very difficult for us to farm, we cannot plant our rice seeds because of the lack of rainfall.

The report from Britain’s Meteorological Office and Leeds University warns that climate change caused by the burning of fossil fuels will bring chaos to Africa — with bouts of severe drought and flooding. Elizabeth Kendon of the Meteorological Office is co-author of the research.

“For the first time we have run a very high resolution climate model, on a par with the resolution that we typically use for weather forecasting. So this climate model is able to represent small-scale processes in the atmosphere with much greater realism. The small-scale processes are really important for how climate extremes might change over Africa,” she said.

Kendon said flash floods will become much more common across Africa.

“We found that those sort of events, which are typically say once every 30 years now, could be as frequent as once every three to four years in the future. In terms of wet extremes, heavy rainfall, we see changes across the whole of the continent. In terms of the dry extremes, particularly we find that central and Western Africa is affected,” she said.

The World Meteorological Organization warned that the month of July this year saw record heatwaves across the globe — a phenomenon that has in its words ‘rewritten climate history books.’

Scientists say people in Africa will likely be among the hardest hit by climate change over the coming decades  – with less capacity to deal with the impact.
 

Related Stories

Undated photo shows a CDC technician making notations on culture plates in which fungal colonies had been grown.
Science & Health
Climate Change May Have Contributed to Rise of Deadly Fungus, Study Says
Unrelated variants of deadly Candida auris cropped up simultaneously in South America, Asia and Africa, and it has spread to more than 30 countries in the past decade
Default Author Profile
By Kerry Hensley
July 25, 2019
FILE - In this aerial view, fishing boats are seen on the shore of the Lake Malawi at the Senga village on May 20, 2019 in Senga, Malawi.
Economy & Business
Empty Nets as Overfishing and Climate Change Sap Lake Malawi
For both locals and climate experts, declining fish numbers reflect a combination of environmental change and overfishing that augurs ill for the future.
Default Author Profile
By Agence France-Presse
July 22, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Henry Ridgwell