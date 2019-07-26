Africa

Ethiopia Releases Israeli Businessman Imprisoned Since 2015

By Salem Solomon
July 26, 2019 10:57 AM
FILE - Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed addresses national and regional issues after the recent regional coup attempt at the parliament in Addis Ababa, July 1, 2019.
FILE - Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed addresses national and regional issues after the recent regional coup attempt at the parliament in Addis Ababa, July 1, 2019.

Ethiopia has released Israeli businessman Menashe Levy from prison, according to a former staffer for U.S. Representative Chris Smith, who led a congressional delegation last August that pushed the Ethiopian government to drop charges against Levy. 

The news was first reported Thursday by The Jerusalem Post, an English-language Israeli newspaper.

Levy was arrested in 2015 for financial crimes. He had been working in Ethiopia for about seven years before his arrest, managing the local branch of a major Israeli mining company.

Ethiopian authorities charged Levy with bribery, tax evasion and money laundering on financial dealings between 2010 and 2012 that involved millions of dollars, the Addis Fortune, an independent news organization in Ethiopia, reported shortly after Levy's arrest.

Now in his mid-fifties, Levy denied the charges against him, but he was sentenced without a trial. During his four-year imprisonment, he was violently beaten by another inmate and suffered a heart attack. 

FILE - U.S. Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J., speaks at a hearing in Washington, April 22, 2015.

He did not receive proper medical treatment and was denied due process, according to information provided by the office of Smith, a Republican from New Jersey.

Ongoing pressure

Levy's release comes nearly a year after Smith's delegation traveled to Addis Ababa, the capital, to meet with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and other top officials.

Smith has pushed for reforms in Ethiopia since the mid-1990s and, last year, sponsored a U.S. House resolution outlining desired changes. His 2018 trip was designed, in part, to spur the release of Levy, along with other political prisoners. 

"If somebody commits violence, that's one thing," Smith told VOA. "But when somebody is agitating for reform, is peacefully picketing, that person should not be rounded up and thrown into a hell hole."

Although Smith's visit did not lead to a breakthrough in Levy's case, efforts to secure his release had been ongoing, The Jerusalem Post reported.

American attorney Alan Dershowitz met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier this year, according to the newspaper. That led to conversations between Netanyahu and Prime Minister Abiy in June.

The government dropped criminal charges against Levy soon after, and released him June 22.

Prisoner releases

Abiy has implemented many reforms since taking office in April 2018, including the release of thousands of political prisoners.

But Levy is the first high-profile foreign national to be set free.

For Smith, the release of businesspeople like Levy, along with political prisoners, signifies Ethiopia's strides toward a more democratic society.

"We want to be partners with Ethiopians. Again, the people are great people — historical — they deserve the best-possible government imaginable. They have not had it in years past, particularly under Meles [Zenawi], and hopefully they'll get it now."

Related Stories

00:02:19
Africa
Ethiopia's First Female Supreme Court Chief Hopes to Rebuild Trust
As part of sweeping reforms, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed appointed Meaza Ashenafi to be the first woman to lead the country's Supreme Court. This charismatic lawyer has built a career advocating for women. VOA'S Salem Solomon has this profile.
People walk on July 6, 2019 in the streets of Zalambessa, a town where battered buildings highlight the damage wrought by the Ethiopia-Eritrea border war, which erupted in 1998 and left tens of thousands of people dead.
Africa
Hopes Dashed as Ethiopia-Eritrea Peace Process Stagnates
Border openings were just one breakthrough in the whip-fast rapprochement between Ethiopia and Eritrea that began just over a year ago, but now they are closing again, one by one
Default Author Profile
By Agence France-Presse
July 23, 2019
A woman holds a banner reading in Hebrew "don't fear Israel don't fire," left, as Israelis of Ethiopian origin protest in Tel Aviv, July 8, 2019, after a young man of Ethiopian origin was killed by an off-duty police officer in Israel on June 30.
Middle East
Ethiopian Israeli Mothers Protest Police Violence
Dozens of mothers are marching through Tel Aviv in a show of rising anger over a police officer's fatal shooting of an Ethiopian Israeli teenager, which touched off violent protests last week
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 08, 2019
Salem Solomon
Written By
Salem Solomon
Multimedia Digital Journalist