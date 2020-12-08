Africa

Ethiopia Says Forces Fired on UN Team in Embattled Tigray Region

By VOA News
December 08, 2020 01:42 PM
Tigrayans who fled the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region, start wood fires to prepare dinner, in front of their shelter.
Tigrayans who fled the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region, start wood fires to prepare dinner, in front of their temporary shelters at Umm Rakouba refugee camp in Qadarif, eastern Sudan, Dec. 7, 2020.

The Ethiopian government says its forces shot at United Nations staff members in the country’s embattled Tigray Region on Sunday after the staffers breached two checkpoints.

Senior government official Redwan Hussien told reporters in Addis Ababa on Tuesday that the incident happened as the U.N. team tried to reach the Shimelba camp for Eritrean refugees.

He said security forces opened fire when the U.N. staffers tried to pass through a third checkpoint.

“They were told in some areas they were not supposed to move,” Hussien said, “but they indulged themselves in a kind of adventurous expedition.”

Hussien also said the staffers were apprehended but have since been released. 

Ethiopian Tigrayan refugee 27-year-old Aksamaweet Garazgerer, who is living with HIV, stands in front of her temporary shelter.
UN Renews Appeal for Humanitarian Access to Civilians Inside Tigray  
Thousands of civilians and Eritrean refugees are in dire need of assistance after more than a month of conflict in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region 

A U.N. spokesman in Nairobi did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fighting erupted in the disputed northern Tigray Region on November 4, when some 600,000 people were already dependent on food aid.

Map of Tigray region Ethiopia
Tigray region Ethiopia

Thousands of people are believed to have been killed in the war, which has displaced more than 1 million people, including 45,000 refugees who fled to neighboring Sudan.

The U.N. has been among several organizations calling for access to Tigray after foreign workers were forced to evacuate.

A Tigray woman who fled the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region holds her child inside of her temporary shelter at Umm Rakouba.
A Tigray woman who fled the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region holds her child inside of her temporary shelter at Umm Rakouba refugee camp in Qadarif, eastern Sudan, Dec. 7, 2020.

The U.N. reached an agreement last Wednesday with Ethiopia to provide humanitarian aid in Tigray, saying at the time the deal would give aid workers access to government-controlled areas of the region. But access has remained limited. 

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed claimed victory last week over the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) after federal forces captured Tigray’s capital of Mekelle the previous weekend.

Members of the Amhara Special Force return to the Dansha Mechanized 5th division military base after fighting against the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), in Danasha, Amhara region, near a border with Tigray, Ethiopia, Nov. 9, 2020.
Members of the Amhara Special Force return to the Dansha Mechanized 5th division military base after fighting against the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), in Danasha, Amhara region, near a border with Tigray, Ethiopia, Nov. 9, 2020.

TPLF leaders, however, have established a presence in mountains surrounding the region as part of an apparent emerging guerrilla strategy.

Abiy’s government considers the TPLF-led Tigray regional government as illegitimate.  The regional government held elections in September in defiance of a federal decision to postpone the polls.

The Tigray regional government dominated Ethiopia’s ruling coalition for more than 25 years before Abiy took power in 2018.

Related Stories

Ethiopian Tigrayan refugee 27-year-old Aksamaweet Garazgerer, who is living with HIV, stands in front of her temporary shelter.
Africa
UN Renews Appeal for Humanitarian Access to Civilians Inside Tigray  
Thousands of civilians and Eritrean refugees are in dire need of assistance after more than a month of conflict in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region 
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Tue, 12/08/2020 - 10:09 AM
Map of Tigray region Ethiopia
Africa
Sudanese Military Enters Disputed Lands Neighboring Tigray Region
While Ethiopian troops focus on the Tigray conflict, Sudanese forces appear in areas that country claims as its own
Naba Mohiedeen
By Naba Mohiedeen
Sat, 12/05/2020 - 01:59 PM
A woman carries a tin of food aid distributed by the WFP, at the Um Rakuba refugee camp which houses Ethiopians fleeing the fighting in the Tigray region, on the the border in Sudan, Dec. 3, 2020.
Africa
Closed Tigray Humanitarian Corridor Puts UN Aid Operation in Limbo
UN aid agencies say emergency operations will be able to move ahead when humanitarian corridor is opened
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Sat, 12/05/2020 - 01:46 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play