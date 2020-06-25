Africa

First Early Results Announced in Malawi Presidential Election 

By Lameck Masina
June 25, 2020 02:37 PM
Electoral Commision officials at a tally centre in Blantyre verifying votes from districts
Electoral Commision officials at a tally center in Blantyre verifying votes from districts. (Lameck Masina/VOA)

BLANTYRE - Malawi's Electoral Commission has started announcing preliminary results from Tuesday's re-run of last year's presidential election.  Local media gave opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera a comfortable lead over incumbent President Peter Mutharika.  

FILE - Opposition Malawi Congress Party leader Lazarus Chakwera addresses the protesters in Blantyre, July 25, 2019. (Lameck Masina/VOA)

In the court-sanctioned rerun, President Mutharika, leader of the Democratic Progressive Party, (DPP) is running against Lazarus Chakwera, leader of the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and little known Peter Kuwani of the opposition Mbakuwaku Movement for Democracy (MMD).   

Announcing the results at the main tally center Thursday in Blantyre, Electoral Commission Chairperson Chifundo Kachale said the commission had received results from 26 of the country’s 28 districts. 

He read out returns from three districts; Chiradzulu, Mwanza and Likoma, which were the first to submit their counted ballots to the tally center. 

“The results for Likoma; the MCP candidate Lazarus Chakwera got 2,981 votes, and Peter Domic Sinosi Kuwani for MMD got 31 votes, while Arthur Peter Mutharika of the DPP got 1,690 votes," said Kachale.   

FILE - President Peter Mutharika gets instructions on how to vote from a presidisng officer, in Thyolo district. (Lameck Masina/VOA)

In results from other two districts, President Mutharika was leading, while Chakwera came second and Kuwani, last.   

Kachale said that as of Thursday morning, the commission had finished verifying results from about one-fifth of the districts and promised to complete the rest soon.    

“We continue to emphasize that we are committed to get this job done as soon as possible.  We wouldn’t want to create any anxiety by delaying this process needlessly, you have our greatest commitment that come this evening, you see significant progress districts we have managed to clear,” he said.

However, Malawian media, including the state-owned Malawi Broadcasting Corporation, said Chakwera held a strong lead with 55 percent of the vote, compared to 40 percent for Mutharika.

Eisenhower Mkaka, the secretary-general of the MCP, told VOA the party does expect changes from the figures that local media announced, because those figures reflect vote totals the party collected from its monitors across the country. 

“There could be some changes because unlike in the past, what the Commission is now doing according to the law is to look at the null and void votes. So, in some cases they are determining that ‘No, this shouldn’t be a null and void [vote]’. There might be some small, small, changes but not material enough to change anything,” she said.

VOA could not reach DPP officials for comment but the party’s spokesperson, Nicholas Dausi, told a local radio station Thursday that he will comment after official final results are announced. 

The Malawi Electoral Commission is expected to announce final results within eight days from the day of voting as required by law. 

  

Related Stories

. Voters on the queue on Tuesday , but the ruling DPP says says it was marred by intimidation --photo by Lameck Masina.jpg (5.51 MB)
Africa
Malawi’s Ruling Party Accuses Opposition of Intimidating Its Supporters During Voting
Opposition says there is no evidence the attackers were members of the Malawi Congress Party
Lameck Masina
By Lameck Masina
Wed, 06/24/2020 - 20:56
malawi President Peter Mutharika voting
Africa
President Mutharika Votes in Malawi’s Fresh Presidential Election 
COVID-19 preventive measures were observed throughout the voting process
Lameck Masina
By Lameck Masina
Tue, 06/23/2020 - 14:56
malawi rally election
Africa
Malawi Election Commission Predicts Fair Outcome in Rerun Presidential Vote  
After annulled May 2019 vote, race between incumbent President Mutharika and main rival Chakwera is too close to call 
Lameck Masina
By Lameck Masina
Mon, 06/22/2020 - 13:47
Lawyers demonstrate against what they call government interference in the judiciary, in Blantyre, Malawi, June 17, 2020. (Lameck Masina/VOA)
Africa
Malawi Lawyers Protest Government's Role in Judiciary
The demonstrations were a response to the government's decision to force the country's chief justice to go on leave pending his retirement
Lameck Masina
By Lameck Masina
Wed, 06/17/2020 - 21:23
Lameck Masina
By
Lameck Masina

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play