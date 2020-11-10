Africa

Former Mali President Amadou Toumani Touré Dies in Turkey

By VOA News
November 10, 2020 07:13 AM
Former Malian President Amadou Toumani Toure (file photo).
Former Mali President Amadou Toumani Toure has died at the age of 72.
 
According to Reuters and the French News Agency (AFP), Toure died Monday night  in Turkey.
 
It is unclear what caused Toure’s death.
 
Toure was a former army general, who was celebrated for his pursuit of democratic reforms in Mali, including organizing elections.
 
Toure was ousted as president of the West African nation following a military coup eight years ago.
 
Touré's successor, Ibrahim Boubacar, was ousted in another coup three months ago.

