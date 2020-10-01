Africa

Former Sierra Leone President Ordered to Appear Before Anti-Graft Commission

By VOA News
October 01, 2020 01:40 AM
Sierra Leone's President Ernest Bai Koroma
FILE - Former Sierra Leone president Ernest Bai Koroma.

Former Sierra Leone president Ernest Bai Koroma must appear before an anti-graft commission Monday to answer questions about alleged corruption during his tenure of just over a decade in office.

The summons by the commission is part of an effort by Koroma’s successor, President Julius Maada Bio, to pinpoint who was behind the country's economic collapse.

In conjunction with the inquiry, Koroma and more than 100 officials have been barred from leaving the country after a judicial probe accused them of unlawfully enriching themselves during his 2007-18 tenure.

The allegations are linked to wrongdoing involving mining, construction and procurement contracts.

Korma has previously denied any wrongdoing.

Reuters reported Wednesday that Koroma had not spoken in public about the controversy, but the All People’s Congress party, which Koroma still leads, is planning to appeal the action against him.

VOA logo
By
VOA News

