Africa

Growing Food Out of Thin (but Moist) Air in Nigeria

By Timothy Obiezu
July 26, 2019 02:07 AM
Soilless Farming in Nigeria an Alternative Amid Land Losses & Soil Degradation video player.

ABEOKUTA, NIGERIA - Tech savvy farmers in Nigeria are using a farming technique known as aeroponics, in which plants are grown in humid air. The practice is not well known in Nigeria, but those using it are on a mission to make it more popular. 

In the town of Abeokuta, the technique could make a big difference in a country where violence and desertification have made huge amounts of land unfarmable.

Biochemist Samson Ogbole is popularly known as Nigeria’s smart farmer.

He and his team are growing crops without soil at a tech-based farm they started three years ago in Abeokuta, in southwest Nigeria.

Working to end food scarcity

They say they’re on a mission to eliminate seasonal food scarcity in Nigeria.

“Because we’re the ones controlling everything that the plant requires, we’re not depending on seasons,” Ogbole said. “So it’s no longer seasonal farming, it is just farming anytime of the year, meaning we can plant anytime of the year, we can harvest anytime of the year.”

But setting up the smart farm was not easy. It required startup capital of more than $180,000, Ogbole said.

“We were called wizards, demons, that we are doing something unnatural. So it took a whole lot to try to convince people that there’s nothing demonic about what we are doing,” he added.

Farming difficulties

In Nigeria, about 30 million hectares of farmland is being cultivated, instead of 78.5 million hectares needed for food security.

Widespread communal clashes, insurgency and desertification in the north are the top reasons arable land is lost.

And only 49% of the cultivated land is fertile, a situation that worries traditional farmers like Abubakar Ibrahim.

“I don’t have any other place that I’ll go to farm apart from here,” he said. “And here already the land has become weak. We’re just managing it for us not to stay idle.”

No land needed

In contrast, aeroponics does not require land other traditional farm work. Nutrients for the plants are automatically regulated in a recycling system, greatly increasing productivity.

Philip Ojo is director general of Nigeria’s National Agricultural Seeds Council. He says the government is encouraging new farming methods.

“One very good thing that is actually very important, particularly when you’re using it for yam or cassava, you discover that you can rapidly multiply planting materials that you can use outside there,” he said. “So it’s one of those new technologies that we are even promoting.”

Nigeria’s agricultural sector contributes about 40% of the country’s economic activities. The government wants to expand this percentage substantially.

For the moment, most farmers lack the technical know-how to enhance productivity and do not have access to high quality seeds to guarantee better harvests.

Tech savvy farmers like Ogbole are offering an alternative.
 

Related Stories

In this photo taken Feb. 18, 2019, Woman and Children displaced by Islamist extremist sits under a tree at Malkohi camp in Yola, Nigeria.
Africa
After 10 Years of Boko Haram Violence, Nigerians Crave Peace
Friday marks a decade since Nigerian forces clashed with the extremists at Maiduguri's central mosque; more than 700 people were killed, including leader Mohammed Yusuf, according to officials and rights groups
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 25, 2019
FILE - A policeman stands guard near the gold mining site in Anka, Zamfara, Nigeria.
Africa
Ethnic Clashes in Nigeria Send 20,000 Fleeing into Niger
The U.N. refugee agency says an upsurge in violence in northwest Nigeria since April has driven an estimated 20,000 people to seek safety in neighboring Niger.U.N. refugee spokesman Babar Baloch says the jump in violence is not linked to the Boko Haram insurgency, which has displaced 2.4 million people in the Lake Chad Basin since 2009."People are fleeing due to multiple reasons, as far as we understand, including clashes between farmers and herders of different ethnic…
Default Author Profile
By Lisa Schlein
May 29, 2019
Young girls listen to an educational talk at the Bada Primary Health Centre in Lagos, Nov. 11, 2018. The "9ja Girls" is a program aimed at helping young Nigerian girls prepare for adulthood through educational programs and family planning.
Africa
Nigeria’s Population Projected to Double by 2050
With Nigeria’s population growing at more than 3% a year, Nigerian authorities are offering free family planning methods and advice to Nigerian families in an effort to slow population growth.It can be difficult to provide for a large family. Thirty-year-old Esther Ndubisi is a mother of seven children. Her youngest child is about 8 months old.She says her partner, a painter, barely makes enough to feed the family of nine and cannot afford to send all their children…
A young boy uses his shirt to dry the water dripping from the bucket onto his face, in Kano, northern Nigeria, Feb. 19, 2019.
00:02:27
Africa
Millions in Nigeria Lack Access to Clean Water
While the supply of clean water in Nigeria has improved recently, 3 in 10 people still lack access
Default Author Profile
Written By
Timothy Obiezu