Africa

Hospitals in Ethiopia’s Tigray Region Running Low on Supplies, Says Aid Group

By VOA News
November 29, 2020 06:34 PM
An ambulance drives in a border reception centre (Village 8), housing Ethiopian refugees who fled the fighting in Tigray Region…
An ambulance drives in a border reception center housing Ethiopian refugees who fled the fighting in Tigray Region, in Sudan's eastern Gedaref State on November 29, 2020.

Local hospitals in Mekelle, the capital of Ethiopia’s Tigray region, were running out of medical supplies to treat the injured, aid workers said Sunday, a day after the prime minister declared “victory” in the embattled region and the army announced it had taken control of the area

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Saturday that Mekelle had been “captured,” after giving forces of the Tigray People's Liberation Front, or TPLF, a 72-hour ultimatum to surrender to the national government. Abiy announced a military offensive against the regional government in Tigray on November 4, saying it was in response to an attack by Tigray forces on a federal military base. 

Authorities have not confirmed whether there were any deaths in an offensive Saturday, but the International Committee of the Red Cross noted that the Ayder Referral Hospital in Mekelle was lacking body bags for the deceased    

According to the ICRC, roughly 80% of patients at the hospital were suffering from trauma injuries. 

"The hospital is running dangerously low on sutures, antibiotics, anticoagulants, painkillers and even gloves," Maria Soledad, the head of operations for the ICRC in Ethiopia, was quoted as saying in a Sunday press release from the ICRC. 

"The influx of injured comes more than three weeks after supply chains were disrupted into Mekelle,” she added. 

Telecommunication and internet services in the Tigray region have been cut for weeks, making it nearly impossible for journalists and aid workers to confirm reports of violence. 

Tens of thousands have fled the area for neighboring Sudan. Some reports say thousands have been killed since violence broke out earlier this month. 

"God bless Ethiopia and its people!" Prime Minister Abiy said in a statement. "We have entered Mekelle without innocent civilians being targets." 

But the leader of the TPLF forces told the Reuters news agency they were not giving up. 

"Their brutality can only add [to] our resolve to fight these invaders to the last," TPLF leader Debretsion Gebremichael said in a text message. Asked by Reuters if that meant his forces would continue fighting, he replied, “Certainly. This is about defending our right to self-determination.”

Related Stories

An Ethiopian streams a video of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed speaking, at an internet cafe in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia…
Africa
Ethiopian Army Takes Control of Tigray Capital
PM Abiy says ‘God bless Ethiopia and its people,’ while TPFL says its troops are not giving up
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 11/28/2020 - 01:43 PM
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed meets with African Union (AU) envoys in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Nov. 27, 2020, in this picture obtained from social media.
Africa
Tigray Leader: Ethiopian Forces Conducting Offensive to Capture Mekelle
PM Abiy rejects call from AU for negotiations with regional leaders
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 11/28/2020 - 08:01 AM
Ethiopian refugees who fled the fighting in Tigray Region are pictured at a border reception centre (Village 8) in Gedaref…
Africa
Ethiopians Flee Tigray Capital Fearing Military Assault
Ethiopia PM has ordered 'final phase' of offensive against local forces
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 11/27/2020 - 06:44 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play