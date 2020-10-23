Africa

Israel's Netanyahu Says Deal with Sudan Start of 'New Era'

By Reuters
October 23, 2020 01:39 PM
U.S. President Donald Trump is seen on the phone with leaders of Israel and Sudan in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington
President Donald Trump is seen on the phone with leaders of Israel and Sudan in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, Oct. 23, 2020.

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Friday that Israel was taking steps to normalize ties with Sudan, calling it the start of "a new era" in the region.

In a statement in which he thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for brokering the deal, Netanyahu also said that Israeli and Sudanese delegations would meet soon to discuss commercial and agricultural cooperation.

