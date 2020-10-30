Africa

Ivory Coast Voters Choose Country’s Next President Saturday

By VOA News
October 30, 2020 01:02 AM
Men stand in front of posters of Ivory Coast's presidential candidate Bertin Kouadio Konan in the Koumassi disctrict in Abidjan on the last day of the country's presidential campaign on Oct. 29, 2020.

Ivory Coast voters will decide Saturday whether President Alassane Ouattara will claim a controversial third term.

During his final campaign rally Thursday, Ouattara told thousands of supporters to vote and not allow themselves to be prevented from voting, telling them to protect polling stations.

Concerns about election violence have grown in recent weeks following demonstrations and attacks. The home of top opposition candidate Pascal Affi N'Guessan was set on fire and an office of his Ivorian Popular Front party was attacked.

Two other candidates, former president Henri Konan Bedie, leader of the Democratic Party of the Ivory Coast, and Independent candidate Kouadio Konan Bertin, are seeking to unseat Quattara.

Quattara decided to seek reelection in August following the July death of his favored successor, Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly.

Quattara rejected claims by opponents, who said his run for a third term violated the constitution, arguing the two-term limit does not apply to him under a new constitution adopted in 2016.

Related Stories

A police officer gestures next to a burnt out car that was set on fire during protests against a third term for Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara, in Abidjan, Oct. 19, 2020, ahead of presidential elections set for Oct. 31, 2020.
Africa
UN Urges End to Violence, Intimidation in Run-Up to Ivory Coast Elections
At least 20 people reportedly have been killed in inter-communal clashes and violent confrontations between Ivorian security forces and opposition protesters
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Tue, 10/27/2020 - 12:04 PM
A woman walks past a campaign poster of a presidential candidate Alassane Ouattara of the ruling RHDP coalition, in Attecoube district, Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Oct. 23, 2020.
Africa
Peace, Development at Stake in Ivory Coast Election
Ivorians hope to avoid repeat of unrest that followed 2010 election
Stacey Knott
By Stacey Knott
Mon, 10/26/2020 - 02:50 PM
Supporters of Ivory Coast's Coast opposition coalition parties hold signs during a stadium rally to protest against president…
Africa
Violence Feared in Contentious Ivory Coast Election
President's two main challengers say they would boycott the vote and invited their supporters across the West African nation to do the same
Stacey Knott
By Stacey Knott
Fri, 10/16/2020 - 03:27 PM
An Ivory Coast Electoral Commission official holds voting cards on October 14, 2020 ,in Abidjan during distribution of voting…
Africa
Leading Challengers in Ivory Coast Presidential Election Say They Will Boycott Vote
President seeking a third term in the Oct. 31 poll
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 10/16/2020 - 02:44 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

