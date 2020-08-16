Africa

Japan-Owned Oil Tanker Breaks Apart off Mauritius Coast

By VOA News
August 16, 2020 05:24 AM
This aerial picture taken on August 16, 2020, shows the MV Wakashio bulk carrier that had run aground and broke into two parts…
This aerial picture taken on Aug. 16, 2020, shows the MV Wakashio bulk carrier that had run aground and broke into two parts near Blue Bay Marine Park, Mauritius.

A Japanese bulk carrier that struck a coral reef last month off the Mauritius coast broke apart Saturday afternoon, the country’s National Crisis Committee said in a statement.

Images taken by the Maxar satellite company showed the damage on the Japanese-owned MK Wakashio and the oil spill around the vessel.

The ship hit the reef on July 25 and began spilling about 1,000 tons of oil, endangering corals, fish, and other marine life.

Emergency teams were immediately sent to pump the remaining 3,000 tons of oil off the ship.

As of Saturday, an estimated 90 tons of fuel oil was still on board, according to Mauritius authorities.

Mauritius declared an environmental emergency last week.

Some scientists called the accident the island’s worst ecological disaster but said the full impact of the oil spill is still to be determined.

Mauritius government said in a statement Friday that it would seek compensation from "the owner and the insurer" of MK Wakashio owned by Nagashiki firm, for "all losses and damages" caused by the spill for the cost of the cleanup.

The Japanese firm has pledged to "sincerely" respond to Mauritius’ request for compensations. 

  

Related Stories

FILE - A general view shows the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio that ran aground on a reef, at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, in this handout image obtained by Reuters Aug. 11, 2020. (French Army command/handout via Reuters)
Africa
Japanese Ship Involved in Mauritius Oil Spill Breaks Apart
The condition of the MV Wakashio was worsening early Saturday after it ran aground on a reef near the Indian Ocean island last month causing a marine ecological disaster
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 08/15/2020 - 14:39
Volunteers in Mauritius Continue Oil Spill Clean Up
00:00:50
Quick Takes
Volunteers in Mauritius Continue Oil Spill Clean Up
Local volunteers laid out booms made from human hair as well as husks from sugar cane factories, Thursday, August 13, in an effort to soak up as much of the oil spill off Mauritius as possible.
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 08/14/2020 - 20:55
This photo taken and provided by Eric Villars shows oil leaking from the MV Wakashio, a bulk carrier ship that recently ran aground off the southeast coast of Mauritius, Aug. 7, 2020.
Africa
Sea Life Suffers as Mauritius Oil Spill Spreads
Activists working to clear beaches fear huge environmental crisis, telling Reuters news agency that they saw dead eels floating in water and dead starfish covered in black crude oil
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 08/11/2020 - 14:39
A drone image shows materials prepared by volunteers to handle leaked oil from the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio, belonging to…
Africa
Mauritius Must Prepare for 'Worst-Case Scenario' After Oil Spill, Prime Minister Says
Prime minister calls leaking Japanese ship 'very serious situation'; oil leak described as ecological disaster
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 08/10/2020 - 20:33
