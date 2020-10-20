Africa

Lagos Imposes Curfew as Anti-Police Protests Continue

By VOA News
October 20, 2020 12:03 PM
A demonstrator carries a banner during a protest demanding police reform in Lagos, Nigeria, Oct. 20, 2020.
A demonstrator carries a banner during a protest demanding police reform in Lagos, Nigeria, Oct. 20, 2020.

The governor of Nigeria’s largest city and financial hub has declared a full-day curfew amid continuing protests against police violence.

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said Tuesday that a 24-hour curfew would be imposed, banning all but essential workers and first responders from the streets after 4 p.m. local time.

“I have watched with shock how what began as a peaceful #EndSARS protest has degenerated into a monster that is threatening the well-being of our society,” Sanwo-Olu wrote on Twitter, referring to the movement to end the “Special Anti-Robbery Squad” (SARS), widely accused of using excessive force on citizens. 

Following weeks of sustained protests, the Nigerian government agreed to disband the controversial police unit on October 11. 

But demonstrations have persisted throughout the country as protesters demand broader changes to policing and an end to corruption.

At least 10 people have died since protests began earlier this month. Protesters and rights groups including Amnesty International have accused Nigerian police of using excessive force during demonstrations.

 

