Africa

Philip Morris Launches First Africa Store to Spark Alternative Cigarettes Demand

By Reuters
July 25, 2019 08:55 PM
A consumer looks at IQOS heated tobacco products on display as cigarette maker Philip Morris International launches its first flagship boutique store in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa, July 25, 2019.
A consumer looks at IQOS heated tobacco products on display as cigarette maker Philip Morris International launches its first flagship boutique store in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa, July 25, 2019.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African unit of cigarette maker Philip Morris International opened its first flagship store in Johannesburg on Thursday, as it tries to grow demand in Africa for its alternative heated tobacco product IQOS.

The store in Sandton gives Philip Morris access to tourists and business people from Africa who frequent Africa's richest square mile, allowing it to use its retail footprint as a springboard to expand in the rest of the continent.

"If you look at Sandton, it's the business hub of South Africa and Africa as well so it's the one place where we need to start with our permanent flagship store," Philip Morris South Africa Managing Director Marcelo Nico told Reuters at the sidelines of the launch.

South Africa is the first and only market in Africa where Philip Morris sells IQOS, an acronym for "I quit ordinary smoking," which the company says contains up to 95% fewer toxic compounds than regular cigarettes.

"We are bringing the first experience of commercializing this technology on the African continent and the objective is, based on this experience over time, roll it out in the rest of the continent," Nico said.

IQOS heated tobacco products are seen on display as cigarette maker Philip Morris International launches its first flagship boutique store in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa, July 25, 2019.

Philip Morris, maker of Marlboro cigarettes, launched a pilot store in Cape Town in late 2017, which operated for about a year, to test the market's appetite, Nico said. Over time it plans to return to Cape Town with a permanent store.

The firm began selling IQOS in 2017 in South Africa with the affordable 2.4 model and later launched the IQOS 3 and MULTI in November last year.

Unlike traditional smoked cigarettes, IQOS devices electronically heat tobacco-filled sticks wrapped in paper just enough to generate an aerosol that contains nicotine. They are different from e-cigarettes such as the popular Juul device, which vaporizes a nicotine-filled liquid.

The 160-square-meter (1,722-square-foot) store's interior is minimalistic with lounge couches, bright lighting and an information section, where consumers are shown the different effects of burnt cigarettes and IQOS through a machine that emits a white cloudy smoke for IQOS and brownish smoke for normal cigarettes.

Consumers can also hold their phones up to the large picture displays in the store in order to get detailed information, demonstrations and videos about the product.

An estimated 70% of South African adults who have switched to the product since the launch have converted fully to IQOS, the company said in 2018.

One such adult is 33-year-old Evans Manyonga, who started using IQOS two years ago because he was "coughing a lot" from cigarettes and has since converted two of his friends.

"I don't smell of cigarettes. I don't cough. It's smoother and classier," Manyonga, who has been smoking for 10 years, told Reuters at the store's opening.

Neil Borthwick, who was trying IQOS for the first time at the launch, said, "you can smoke it anywhere without smoke or ash and it gives you that same satisfaction that you have with a normal cigarette."

Related Stories

Juul e-cigarette and pods
USA
San Francisco is First US City to Ban E-Cigarettes
But critics claim the ordinance will only make things more difficult for adults seeking an alternative to traditional tobacco products
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
June 26, 2019
FILE - A woman smokes an electronic cigarette in London, Aug. 19, 2015.
USA
US Health Officials Move to Tighten Sales of E-Cigarettes
U.S. health regulators are moving ahead with a plan designed to keep e-cigarettes out of the hands of teenagers by restricting sales of most flavored products in convenience stores and online.   The new guidelines, first proposed in November, are the latest government effort to reverse what health officials call an epidemic of underage vaping.   E-cigarettes typically heat a flavored nicotine solution into an inhalable vapor. Federal law bans…
FILE - A man smokes from a bamboo pipe as another holds a cigarette on a street in Hanoi, Vietnam, May 11, 2017.
East Asia Pacific
Vietnam Seeks Ways to Snuff Out Cigarette Smoking
On a recent weekday afternoon in Ho Chi Minh City, the passengers bouncing along on one of the city's green buses breathed in mouthfuls of carbon monoxide, hydrogen cyanide and other chemicals that add to Vietnam's notorious pollution.The toxic smoke did not come from the bus itself, but from the man driving it — one hand supporting the wheel, the other holding a cigarette.Vietnam bans smoking on public transit, but that does not stop some of the bus drivers from…
Default Author Profile
By Ha Nguyen
July 24, 2018
FILE - A Juul e-cigarette starter pack is seen July 16, 2018.
Science & Health
Israel Bans Juul E-Cigarettes Citing 'Grave' Public Health Risk
Israel on Tuesday outlawed the import and sale of e-cigarettes made by Silicon Valley startup Juul Labs, citing public health concerns given their nicotine content. A statement by Israel's Health Ministry said the Juul device was banned because it contains nicotine at a concentration higher than 20 milligrams per milliliter and poses "a grave risk to public health." Since launching in 2015, the flash drive-sized vaping device has transformed the…
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters