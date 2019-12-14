Africa

Rebel Attack on Congolese City Leaves 6 Dead

Map showing location of the Congolese city Beni.
A Congolese city at the center of the Ebola epidemic has again come under attack from rebels, leaving at least six people dead.

Witnesses said Saturday that the rebels from the Ugandan-based group known as ADF had launched an assault in Beni overnight.

The attack comes just days after Congo's military began stepping up its efforts to fight armed groups in the area.

Repeated attacks by ADF rebels and other armed groups have disrupted efforts to contain the Ebola virus outbreak in eastern Congo, which has killed more than 2,200 people.

Anger over the continued attacks also has erupted into violent demonstrations in Beni. Late last month, residents burned the town hall and stormed the United Nations peacekeeping mission in protest.
 

