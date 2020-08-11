Africa

Sea Life Suffers as Mauritius Oil Spill Spreads

By VOA News
August 11, 2020 02:39 PM
This photo taken and provided by Eric Villars shows oil leaking from the MV Wakashio, a bulk carrier ship that recently ran aground off the southeast coast of Mauritius, Aug. 7, 2020.
This photo taken and provided by Eric Villars shows oil leaking from the MV Wakashio, a bulk carrier ship that recently ran aground off the southeast coast of Mauritius, Aug. 7, 2020.

Sea life around the Indian Ocean island nation of Mauritius is dying as a result of a spill reportedly of 1,000 tons of oil, said cleanup volunteers on Tuesday.

The Japanese tanker MV Wakashio hit a coral reef on the southeast coast of Mauritius on July 25. Last week, the tanker began leaking.

Activists working to clear beaches fear a huge environmental crisis, telling the Reuters news agency that they saw dead eels floating in the water and dead starfish covered in black crude oil. They also saw dying crabs and seabirds.

“We don’t know what may happen further with the boat, it may crack more,” said volunteer Yvan Luckhun.

Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth echoed the sentiments, saying late Monday that the country should brace for the worst, as the ship still contains 2,000 tons of oil.

People scoop leaked oil from the vessel MV Wakashio, belonging to a Japanese company but Panamanian-flagged, that ran aground and caused oil leakage near Blue bay Marine Park in southeast Mauritius, Aug. 9, 2020.

The government declared a state of emergency and is now working with France, its former colonial ruler, to reduce the effects of the spill as much as possible.

Vikash Tayatah, conservation director at the non-governmental group Mauritius Wildlife Foundation, said that the oil spill set Mauritius’ ecological restoration plan back by two decades.

More damage is expected, as the fragmentation of the oil in the sea could damage coral growth, added Tayatah.

He added that, “There is some anger and some criticism from the civil society that the government may have taken too much time to respond,” because the ship was stuck for almost two weeks before it started to leak oil.

The company that owns the oil tanker, Mitsui OSK Lines, said that it will do the “utmost towards resolving the situation quickly,” but did not give further explanation.

 

Related Stories

A drone image shows materials prepared by volunteers to handle leaked oil from the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio, belonging to…
Africa
Mauritius Must Prepare for 'Worst-Case Scenario' After Oil Spill, Prime Minister Says
Prime minister calls leaking Japanese ship 'very serious situation'; oil leak described as ecological disaster
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 08/10/2020 - 20:33
This photo taken and provided by Eric Villars shows oil leaking from the MV Wakashio, a bulk carrier ship that recently ran aground off the southeast coast of Mauritius, Aug. 7, 2020.
Africa
Japanese Ship Operator Apologizes for Oil Spill off Mauritius
Carrier struck reef July 25, began leaking oil Thursday; Mauritius calls spill an environmental disaster
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 08/09/2020 - 18:04
A man scoops leaked oil from the vessel MV Wakashio, belonging to a Japanese company but Panamanian-flagged, that ran aground…
Africa
Mauritius Scrambles to Counter Oil Spill From Grounded Ship
Government has declared an environmental emergency; France is sending help from its nearby Reunion island
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 08/08/2020 - 18:12
A satellite image shows the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio and its oil spill after it ran aground off the southeast coast of…
Africa
Mauritius Declares Emergency as Stranded Ship Spills Fuel
Japanese-owned ship ran aground offshore days ago
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 08/07/2020 - 20:50
VOA logo
By
VOA News

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play