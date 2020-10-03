Africa

Sudanese Interim Government, Regional Factions Sign Peace Agreement

By Edward Yeranian
October 03, 2020 06:44 PM
Civilians celebrate the signing of peace agreement between the Sudan's transitional government and Sudanese revolutionary…
Civilians celebrate the signing of a peace agreement between Sudan's transitional government and Sudanese revolutionary movements to end decades of conflict, in Juba, South Sudan, Oct. 3, 2020.

CAIRO - Leaders of Sudan's transitional government and a number of rebel groups signed a peace agreement Saturday in the South Sudanese capital of Juba, which observers hope will end nearly two decades of conflict in war-torn regions of the country, including Darfur.

Sudan's interim President Abdel Fattah al-Burhan captured the joyful mood surrounding the peace accord Saturday, chanting, "Sudan is our country and we are all brothers," to the large crowd gathered in Juba. He described the event with optimism.

Burhan said it was a great day for the destiny of Sudan’s people, since the nation achieved the goal of a revolution — which is peace — after many years of war, ending bloodshed and giving the people a decent standard of living.

Sudan's interim Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok thanked all factions and leaders that joined the peace accord, ending his country's bloody 17-year conflict, and he urged the two remaining factions, which have not signed the peace deal, to come on board.

He said there could be no development without peace, and no peace without fair and equitable development, all of which contribute to democracy. He added that the country was waiting for the two rebel leaders who have not signed the accord — Abdel Aziz Helou and Abdel Wahad Nour — to join it.

Sudan's Sovereign Council Chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and South Sudan's President Salva Kiir attend the signing of…
Sudan's Sovereign Council Chief Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and South Sudan's President Salva Kiir attend the signing of a peace accord between Sudan's transitional government and Sudanese revolutionary movements, in Juba, South Sudan Oct. 3, 2020.

South Sudanese President Salva Kiir, who oversaw months of difficult negotiations that led up to the August accord, told the crowd that he was "delighted by the agreement" and "proud of the accomplishment," since South Sudan, itself, is still recovering from a long conflict.

Kiir also thanked the international community for its "support and encouragement" in brokering the deal, insisting that "our work is not done, and we will not relax until our aspirations for a peaceful region are achieved." He warned the outside world that Sudan "needs its help and aid."

The leader of one of the factions that signed the joint peace deal, Arko Minawi, stressed that it was a step in the right direction.

He said sharing power during the interim period in Sudan would l guarantee the rights of all and lead to a secure and lasting democracy.

The Sudanese peace accord includes eight protocols and will restructure the country into eight regions, replacing the country's current 18 provinces. The deal also includes a wealth-sharing provision and reparations for those hurt by the long conflict, and it promises the return of refugees displaced by fighting.

Related Stories

Sudanese protesters march to the Cabinet’s headquarters in the capital, Khartoum, Sudan, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. The protesters…
Africa
UN: Sudan Needs Help to Guide Transition to Democracy
Process is fragile, could relapse without international support, guidance, says UN independent expert on human rights in Sudan
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Fri, 10/02/2020 - 05:22 PM
Young boys navigate a flooded street on a makeshift raft through the town of Salmaniya, about 25 miles (35 km) southwest of the…
Africa
UN FAO Pledges $70 Million to Help Sudan Families
The UN Food and Agriculture Organization is pledging $70 million to help Sudanese families whose farms were destroyed in flooding caused by record high rainfall in September
Michael Atit
By Michael Atit
Thu, 10/01/2020 - 03:33 PM
Sudanese Women Keep Pushing for Democracy
00:02:08
Africa
Sudanese Women Keep Pushing for Democracy
Sudanese women played a pivotal role in ousting former president Omar al-Bashir in 2019.  As Sudan's transitional government moves toward democracy, for the first time in decades, women are again playing a key role in seeking justice and equality.  Naba Mohiedeen reports from Khartoum. Camera: Naba Mohiedeen  Produced by: Robert Raffaele 
Naba Mohiedeen
By Naba Mohiedeen
Wed, 09/30/2020 - 06:20 PM
Edward Yeranian
By
Edward Yeranian

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play