Sudan's Bashir In Court for Start of Corruption Trial

Former Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir appeared in a Khartoum courtoom Monday for the start of his trial on corruption charges.

Bashir, who was ousted by military leaders in April after 30 years in power, is facing charges of illegally possessing foreign currency and receiving gifts in an illegal manner.

Bashir told investigators he had received millions of dollars in cash from Saudi Arabia, according to a detective who addressed the court.

The 75-year-old Bashir, dressed in traditional white robes, watched the proceedings from a cage inside the court.

Rights group Amnesty International said the corruption trial should not distract from more serious charges that Bashir faces at the International Criminal Court.

The ICC has charged the former president with war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide for his actions during the long-running war in Sudan's Darfur region.

In May, Bashir was also charged with incitement and involvement in the killing of protesters who challenged his rule.