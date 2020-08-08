Africa

Suicide Bombing on Somalia Military Base Kills Nine

By Mohamed Olad Hassan
August 08, 2020 09:38 AM
An ambulance is seen near a blast site that rocked a military base in Mogadishu, Somalia August 8, 2020.
An ambulance is seen near a blast site that rocked a military base in Mogadishu, Somalia August 8, 2020.

At least nine people were killed and nearly 20 others injured Saturday in a car bomb blast at the front gate of a Somali military base in Mogadishu, witnesses and security officials said.  

Government security officials contacted by VOA have confirmed that eight of those killed were government soldiers and other casualties included members of the solders’ families, who were at the base at the time.  

“A suicide bomber driving an explosive-laden vehicle sped toward the front gate of the camp but the guards opened fire to stop it before it detonated,” Aden Mohamed, a police officer among the first responders, told VOA’s Somali Service.    

Analysts Hope Elections Do Not Slow Somalia-Somaliland Talks
The two sides disagree on the status of Somaliland, which declared independence from Mogadishu in 1991

The blast was heard throughout the area and sent a plume of black smoke into the air.  

“I saw the dead bodies of at least eight soldiers and ambulances rushed to the scene to carry away the wounded,” a witness told VOA on condition of anonymity.  

Hospital sources have confirmed that around 20 wounded people, mainly soldiers, were wounded in the blast. 

"We have taken at least 15 injured people [to hospitals], some of them in critical condition,” the city’s emergency medical responders told local media. 

The military camp is located near the city’s newly reopened main sports stadium in the Warta-nabadda district. 

The blast comes days after a suicide bombing killed at least four people, including the bomber at a Mogadishu restaurant that is popular with security forces and government workers.  

Al-Shabab militants have claimed responsibility for the Saturday explosion, claiming they killed dozens of government soldiers.

Related Stories

Muse Bihi Abdi, of Somaliland speaks during a news conference in his office in Hargeysa, in northern Somalia's semi-autonomous…
Africa
Analysts Hope Elections Do Not Slow Somalia-Somaliland Talks
The two sides disagree on the status of Somaliland, which declared independence from Mogadishu in 1991
Mohammed Yusuf
By Mohammed Yusuf
Fri, 08/07/2020 - 17:02
FILE - Somali families, displaced after fleeing the Lower Shabelle region amid an uptick in U.S. airstrikes, sit under a tree at an IDP camp near Mogadishu, Somalia, March 12, 2020.
Africa
AFRICOM Says Civilian Killed in Airstrike in Somalia
'We believe our operations caused the inadvertent death of one person and injury to three others who we did not intend to target,' US commander says in statement
Carla Babb profile image
By Carla Babb
Tue, 07/28/2020 - 15:09
FILE - Somalia Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khayre addresses the United Nations General Assembly, Sept. 22, 2017, at U.N. headquarters.
Africa
Somalia's Parliament Votes Out Prime Minister
The government of Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khayre is accused of ineffectiveness
Mohamed Olad Hassan
By Mohamed Olad Hassan
Sat, 07/25/2020 - 12:38
Somali security officers assess the wreckage of a car destroyed at the scene of an explosion in Mogadishu, Somalia July 13,…
Africa
Head of Somalia's Military Unhurt, Civilian Killed in Suicide Car Bomb
The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab group said it was behind the attack
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 07/13/2020 - 20:22
Mohamed Olad Hassan
By
Mohamed Olad Hassan

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play