Africa

Tanzania Cancels its National Holiday Celebration as COVID Rate Rises

By VOA News
April 16, 2020 02:48 AM
Believers pray without taking social distancing during a Palm Sunday mass at the Full Gospel Bible Fellowship Church in Dar es…
Believers pray without practicing social distancing during a Palm Sunday Mass at the Full Gospel Bible Fellowship Church in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on April 5, 2020.

Tanzania has canceled this year's April 26 national holiday celebration commemorating the 1964 merger of Tanganyika and Zanzibar to become Tanzania as the country's coronavirus tally rises.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said the Union Day observance was called off because of the pandemic.

Majaliwa said President John Magufuli is redirecting the $217,000 set aside for the holiday celebrations to go toward fighting the coronavirus in the country.

Meanwhile, the government’s 30-day order closing schools and universities and banning public gatherings is to expire Friday.

Tanzania's coronavirus tally rose to 53 on Wednesday, with four more people testing positive and three deaths reported.

VOA
Written By
VOA News

