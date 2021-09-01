Africa

Thousands of Zimbabwean Teachers Strike Over COVID-19 Concerns

By Columbus Mavhunga
September 01, 2021 03:39 PM
Pupils attend a class at a school in Harare, Monday, Sept, 28, 2020. Zimbabwe schools have reopened in phases, but with smaller…
FILE - Pupils attend a class at a school in Harare, Sept, 28, 2020. This school year, Zimbabwe in-person classes resumed the week of August 30, 2021, but thousands of teachers are on strike.

HARARE, ZIMBABWE - Zimbabwe resumed in-classroom teaching this week, but thousands of teachers are protesting salaries that are below the poverty level and a lack of personal protective equipment against COVID-19. 

Zimbabwe's Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union says it will only call off the strike when the government addresses the concerns.

"And there is negligence on the part of the authorit(ies) to make sure that there is enough safety to guarantee our teachers and learners from the pandemic," said Robson Chere, secretary general of the teachers union. "They should have been providing adequate water supply, enough PPEs. Arcturus Primary School, which is down here, hasn't even water. It's messy. It's a disaster. We are sitting on a time bomb for both learners and teachers." 

COVID Concerns Lead Thousands of Zimbabwean Teachers Refusing to Return to School

Authorities did not allow VOA into Arcturus Primary School, which is about 40 kilometers east of Harare. 

Some students around Harare have been going to school since Monday to try to learn among themselves, as there are no teachers. 

The teachers union warns that classrooms may turn into COVID-19 superspreaders. But Taungana Ndoro, director of communications and advocacy at Zimbabwe's Education Ministry, says the government has been working to ensure classrooms are safe. 

"We have been putting in new infrastructure to ensure that we decongest the existing infrastructure to ensure that there is social and physical distancing for the prevention and management of COVID-19," Ndoro said.

"We have also made sure that our schools have adequate supplies of sanitizers and water. So, it is looking good. We have got single-seated desks now, instead of two- or three-seated desks. This is to encourage social distancing. We do not have bunk beds anymore in our boarding schools. We have got single beds and spacing of at least one-and-half to two meters. So, it is encouraging." 

UNICEF Zimbabwe has been helping students and the government during the COVID-19 lockdown.

"The two-key approaches were, one: How we can support the loss of learning as a result of school closure. The second one was: How to keep the school safe and ready for children to return to school," said Niki Abrishamian, UNICEF Zimbabwe's education manager. "We managed to produce more than 1,600 radio lessons as part of alternative learning approaches. We had to look at how to take learning to the children, especially when they were at home and did not have access to schooling." 

Zimbabwe's teachers hope such organizations can assist the government and supply the resources they require — adequate PPEs against COVID-19 and salaries that allow them to live above the poverty line. 

Zimbabwe currently has 124,773 confirmed coronavirus infections and 4,419 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the global outbreak. 
 

Related Stories

Monica Mutsvangwa, Zimbabwe's information minister, told reporters after a Cabinet meeting late July 27, 2021, that the government had resolved to lift a lid on Victoria Falls, the tallest waterfall in the world and the country’s top tourism destination. (Columbus Mavhunga/VOA)
COVID-19 Pandemic
Zimbabwe Churches Scoff at Government Decision to Allow Vaccinated to Attend Services
The government said this week that Christians who had received two shots could gather, a move some see as a way to drive up inoculation, given that more than 70% of the country's population is Christian
Columbus Mavhunga
By Columbus Mavhunga
Fri, 08/13/2021 - 09:46 AM
Stressed by COVID, Zimbabweans Turn to 'Friendship Bench' for Solace
COVID-19 Pandemic
Stressed by COVID-19, Zimbabweans Turn to Friendship Bench for Solace
The organization is the only large mental health therapy service operating in the country
Columbus Mavhunga
By Columbus Mavhunga
Fri, 07/30/2021 - 01:27 AM
FILE - Visitors walk along a walkway as spray rises up from a flowing section of Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, Dec. 4, 2019.
Africa
Zimbabwe Opening Victoria Falls to Vaccinated Tourists
Move is welcomed by the country’s suffering tourism industry
Columbus Mavhunga
By Columbus Mavhunga
Wed, 07/28/2021 - 03:29 PM
FILE - Monica Mutsvangwa, Zimbabwe’s information minister, talks to reporters in Harare, July 06, 2021. Mutsvangwa says a recent spike in COVID-19 cases has forced authorities to ask all government workers to be vaccinated. (Columbus Mavhunga/VOA)
Africa
Zimbabwe Orders Government Workers Vaccinated Against COVID
One of the largest government worker groups is resisting compulsory inoculations, while another is calling for compliance with the directive
Columbus Mavhunga
By Columbus Mavhunga
Wed, 07/21/2021 - 01:43 PM
Columbus Mavhunga
By
Columbus Mavhunga

Tigray Conflict

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play