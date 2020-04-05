Africa

US, Somalia Conduct Airstrike Against Al-Shabab Terrorist Group

By VOA News
April 05, 2020 04:35 AM
Somali families, displaced after fleeing the Lower Shabelle region amid an uptick in U.S. airstrikes, wait at an IDP …
FILE - Somali families, displaced after fleeing the Lower Shabelle region amid an uptick in U.S. airstrikes, wait at an IDP (internally displaced person) camp near Mogadishu, Somalia, on March 12, 2020.

The U.S. Africa Command says it has, in coordination with the Somali government, targeted al-Shabab, an al-Qaida-linked terrorist group in an airstrike Friday.

The command issued a statement Saturday saying that the airstrike took place near Bush Madina on Friday.

According to initial assessments, the statement said, five terrorists were killed during the airstrike, and no civilians were killed or injured.

The U.S. Africa Command works with the Somali government to improve security conditions for the country and its people, and to enhance governance and economic development there.

The command and its international partners “recognize that stability in Somalia will not be achieved through purely military means, the statement said, “it requires providing programs and opportunity for the Somali people.”

The International Committee of the Red Cross said Saturday that Somalia was at a critical juncture, as the country is threatened by the spread of COVID-19, while at the same time facing violence, conflict, displacement of people and malnutrition. 

  

 

