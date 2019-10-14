Africa

Violent Conflicts, Looting Reported in Cameroon Commercial Town of Sangmelima

By Moki Edwin Kindzeka
October 14, 2019 06:51 AM
Map of Cameroon, showing English-speaking Northwest and Southwest areas
Cameroon

SANGMELIMA, CAMEROON - Several hundred people from Cameroon, Gabon and Equatorial Guinea have escaped the southern Cameroon commercial town of Sangmelima following violent conflicts and looting between communities there, where townspeople claim outsiders are causing mounting insecurity. Cameroon has deployed at least 300 troops to Sangmelima.

Hundreds of people, especially youths armed with machetes, hammers, spades and spears, defied  antiriot police Thursday and Friday, invading shops in Cameroon's southern town of Sangmelima, looting and torching some over resentment of outsiders. Among their victims is 46-year-old motor spare parts dealer Romouald Mefirou, who said he fled for his life.

 "Within 24 hours I have lost everything I took 23 years to invest in this town. I do not want to lose my life so I have to leave with my family. It is a deplorable situation," he said,

 Felix Nguele Nguele, governor of Sangmelima's South region of Cameroon, said Mefirou, who is from Cameroon's western town of Foumban, is just one of hundreds of people who have fled since the violence erupted October 9.

Nguele Nguele said the violence intensified when outsiders were suspected in the killing of a 27-year-old local motorcycle taxi driver. He says he requested and got more than 200 troops from Cameroon's capital city, Yaounde, to reinforce security and stop the bloody attacks and the looting of shops and houses that has paralyzed business.

The conflict started when the motorcycle taxi driver was found dead in the town. Locals blamed people from other Cameroon towns who live in Sangmelima of causing insecurity, pointing to increasing aggression stealing and rape.

The government said besides Cameroonians who are migrants, immigrants from neighboring Gabon and Equatorial Guinea had also escaped to safety after at least 20 people were severely wounded by rampaging youths, who attacked people they considered foreigners.

The youths have always complained that the influx of who they call foreign citizens to their town to work in cocoa, banana and cassava plantations and others as merchants deprive them of jobs.

FILE - Cameroon's higher education minister, Jacques Fame Ndongo, hands a laptop to a female student, in Yaounde, Cameroon, Dec. 27, 2017. (M. Kindzeka/VOA)

Cameroon Higher Education Minister  Jacques Fame Ndongo, who was born near Sangmelima, attended a crisis meeting October 12 and condemned the attacks and looting. He said the government has taken note of the youths' grievances but that Cameroonians from its over 260 tribes and foreign citizens with residence permits are free to live and do business wherever they want in the central African state.

He says no community should be stigmatized because all of them are Cameroonians and should feel free wherever they live. He says the government has taken note of all the grievances raised by the population and will attend to them according to the means available. He says he is insisting that the youths relinquish their weapons because peace should return.

Cameroon's South region has been the country's most peaceful. Cameroon has been battling the Boko Haram insurgency on its northern border with Nigeria, fighting rebels who cross over from the troubled Central African Republic to attack communities in the east for supplies, containing piracy in the Gulf of Guinea to the west and, recently, a separatist crisis that has killed at least 2,000 in the English-speaking North West and South West regions.

 

 

Related Stories

FILE - A woman stands outside a damaged school dormitory after it was set on fire in Bafut, in the northwest English-speaking region of Cameroon, Nov. 15, 2017. The military says it is helping clean up towns in efforts to implement new peace resolutions.
Africa
Cameroon Military's Reconciliation Efforts Welcomed, Shunned by Anglophones
Cameroon's military has begun efforts to implement peace resolutions from last week's national dialogue on the anglophone separatist crisis, but skepticism lingers as the military is dogged with accusations of rights abuses
Default Author Profile
By Moki Edwin Kindzeka
Mon, 10/07/2019 - 11:48
In this Oct. 7, 2018 photo, Cameroon's Incumbent President Paul Biya waits to casts his vote during the presidential elections in Yaounde, Cameroon.
Africa
Cameroon Separatists Say Presidential Pardons Won't Stop Crisis
Separatists said calm can only return if leaders sentenced to life in prison are unconditionally freed
Default Author Profile
By Moki Edwin Kindzeka
Fri, 10/04/2019 - 17:08
FILE - Maurice Kamto, a presidential candidate of Renaissance Movement (MRC), holds a news conference at his headquarter in Yaounde, Cameroon, Oct. 8, 2018.
Africa
Cameroon Opposition Leader, Supporters Released
President Biya ordered discontinuance of court proceedings after national dialogue
Default Author Profile
By Moki Edwin Kindzeka
Sat, 10/05/2019 - 15:05
FILE - An image taken from a video shot Oct. 1, 2017, shows protesters waving Ambazonian flags in Bamenda, Cameroon. English-speaking Cameroonians celebrated what they call the 2nd anniversary of their independence day on Oct. 1, 2019.
Africa
Cameroon Separatists Celebrate 'Independence' as Dialogue is Held
English-speaking Cameroonians came out in huge numbers on Oct. 1 to celebrate what they call their independence day, declared by separatist leaders in 2017
Default Author Profile
By Moki Edwin Kindzeka
Wed, 10/02/2019 - 12:32
Default Author Profile
Written By
Moki Edwin Kindzeka

1619-2019

The Worth of a Girl

South Sudan