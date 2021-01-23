Africa

Women Referees Make African Football History at CHAN

By AFP
January 23, 2021 08:09 PM
Morocco's Walid El Karti runs with the ball during the African Nations Championships (CHAN) football match between Morocco and…
Morocco's Walid El Karti runs with the ball during the African Nations Championships (CHAN) football match between Morocco and Rwanda at Stade de la Reunification in Douala, Cameroon, on Jan. 22, 2021.

LIMBE, CAMEROON - Three women referees created history Saturday at the African Nations Championship (CHAN) quarterfinals.

Ethiopian referee Lidya Tafesse and her assistants, Malawian Bernadettar Kwimbira and Nigerian Mimisen Iyorhe, became the first women to control a match at a senior CAF male tournament.

The breakthrough came two years after women referees handled matches at the African under-23 and under-17 Cup of Nations tournaments.

Tafesse, a former professional basketball player, tolerated no foul play as she yellow-carded three Tanzanians within 10 minutes during the second half.

African male footballers often dispute decisions against them, but most accepted without hesitation the rulings of Tafesse at the Stade Omnisport in the southwestern coastal resort.

"Lidya really enjoyed herself tonight and was a wonderful advertisement for female referees," a CAF official, who requested anonymity as he is not an official spokesperson, told AFP.

CAF refereeing manager Eddy Maillet from the Seychelles was pleased as the trio created history eight days into the sixth edition of the Nations Championship.

"The CHAN is the second most senior national team competition in the continent after the Africa Cup of Nations," he said.

"It is a wonderful platform for Lidya, Bernadettar and Mimisen to prove what they are capable of. They competed with male referees for places at this tournament and now they have made history," he added.

Related Stories

Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller, right, kicks off as Ryan McCord (27) holds to start the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. With the kick, Fuller became the first female to play in a Southeastern Conference football game. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
USA
Vanderbilt Kicker Becomes First Woman to Play US College Football in Major Conference
Sarah Fuller kicked off for Vanderbilt to start the second half at Missouri
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 11/28/2020 - 08:25 PM
FILE - Signage is seen outside the Australian Football League (AFL) headquarters in Melbourne, June 29, 2020.
East Asia Pacific
Australian Football Player Receives Payout for Concussions
 The concussions caused brain damage, says former Australian Football League player Shaun Smith, who was awarded a $1 million insurance payment
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 09/19/2020 - 08:19 AM
The Husker Hounds sports apparel store in Omaha, Neb., shows on television screens Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, a Big Ten virtual…
USA
Major US College Football Conference Will Attempt to Play in October
Big Ten Conference reverses decision to cancel season due to COVID-19
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 09/16/2020 - 01:41 PM
Argentina's Newells Old Boys supporters pass by the Monumento de la Bandera during a convoy requesting Argentine footballer…
The Americas
Fans Attempt to Lure Iconic Footballer Lionel Messi Back to his Native Argentina
They say his return would be good for all of Argentine football
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 08/28/2020 - 02:39 AM
AFP logo
By
AFP

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play