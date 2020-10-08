2 Die When Plane Carrying 400 Kilos of Cocaine Crashes in Mexico

Authorities in Mexico are trying to trace the origin of a light plane carrying just under 400 kilos of cocaine, which crashed following an air chase.

Mexico's Defense Ministry announced Wednesday that two people on board the plane died.

Reuters reports that authorities say Mexican military helicopters chased the plane for hundreds of kilometers over Mexico airspace Monday before it ran out of fuel and crashed in central Mexico.

The crash occurred less than two weeks after authorities said a business jet stolen in Mexico crashed in Guatemala, near a jungle airstrip, carrying a stash of drugs and weapons.

Authorities say the plane made a stop in Venezuela for an unknown reason before the crash.

Prosecutors in Guatemala said at least two bodies were found at the crash site.

The Associated Press reports Guatemala confiscated more than 50 aircraft last year on suspicion of transporting drugs.