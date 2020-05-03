The Americas

6 Die in Plane Crash in Bolivia

By VOA News
May 03, 2020 05:16 AM
The remains of an aircraft from the Bolivian Air Force burn after crashing near Trinidad, Bolivia, Saturday, May 2, 2020. The…
The remains of an aircraft from the Bolivian Air Force burn after crashing near Trinidad, Bolivia, May 2, 2020.

A Bolivian air force plane crashed in the Amazonian region shortly after takeoff Saturday afternoon, killing all those on board.

The victims on the twin-engine propeller plane included four Spanish nationals and the two-man crew, an air force captain and lieutenant.

The Spaniards were en route to catch a flight back to Spain, the Bolivian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The plane went down in a marshy area on the outskirts of the northeastern city of Trinidad, the statement said.

The aircraft was also carrying coronavirus test samples to the city of Santa Cruz.

