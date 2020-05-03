6 Die in Plane Crash in Bolivia

A Bolivian air force plane crashed in the Amazonian region shortly after takeoff Saturday afternoon, killing all those on board.

The victims on the twin-engine propeller plane included four Spanish nationals and the two-man crew, an air force captain and lieutenant.

The Spaniards were en route to catch a flight back to Spain, the Bolivian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The plane went down in a marshy area on the outskirts of the northeastern city of Trinidad, the statement said.

The aircraft was also carrying coronavirus test samples to the city of Santa Cruz.