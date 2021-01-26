The Americas

Argentina Set to Receive More Russian COVID-19 Vaccine

By VOA News
January 26, 2021 07:59 AM
FILE - A medic at a regional hospital receives Russia's "Sputnik-V" vaccine shot against the COVID-19 disease.
FILE - A medic at a regional hospital receives Russia's 'Sputnik-V' vaccine shot against the COVID-19 disease in Tver, Russia, Oct. 12, 2020.

Argentina is set to receive another batch of a Russian vaccine against COVID-19 on Tuesday, just days after Vice-President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner became the country's latest leader vaccinated with the Sputnik V vaccine.    
 
The vice president was given the shot three days after President Alberto Fernández was given his first dose.
 
Argentina is one of the largest countries to begin vaccinating its citizens with Sputnik V vaccine, which its developers claim is more than 90 percent effective against COVID-19.
 
Argentina approved the use of Sputnik V for people 60 years of age and older last week, as it expands the vaccination program to a larger segment of the population.  
 
Argentina is also awaiting the first batch of vaccine created AstraZeneca and Oxford University.
 
The South American country is working on obtaining the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine while still having access to the Covax equitable distribution of vaccine, which is run by the World Health Organization.
 
So far, Argentina has recorded more than 1.8 million confirmed cases and 47,034 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University Covid Resource Center.

Related Stories

The foyer of the closed Argentina theater is seen through its locked entrance, in Rome, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. For at least the…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Argentina Relaxes COVID-19 Restrictions
Buenos Aires businesses allow people in their establishments after seven months of coronavirus restrictions  
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 10/27/2020 - 05:24 AM
(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 07, 2020 an elderly man with symptoms of the new coronavirus is transferred from the…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Argentina Now Has 1 Million Confirmed COVID-19 Cases 
South American nation joins US, India, Brazil and Russia in grim exclusive club 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 10/20/2020 - 08:58 AM
Healthcare worker Raquel Benitez puts on a face shield as she prepares to attend to a COVID-19 patient at the Eurnekian Ezeiza…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Argentina Gradually Lifting COVID-19 Lockdown Restrictions
Argentine president says between July 18 and August 2 the country will be trying to return to normal life
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 07/18/2020 - 12:50 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage