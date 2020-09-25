The Americas

Argentine Lawmaker Suspended for Lewd Act During Virtual Legislative Session

By VOA News
September 25, 2020 01:40 AM
Map of Argentina
Argentina

Argentine lawmaker Juan Emilio Ameri was suspended for inappropriate conduct Thursday after he was unintentionally caught fondling his wife during a virtual session of the legislature.

During a broadcast of a debate on pending legislation, Ameri, of the ruling Peronist Party, could be seen pulling down his wife’s top and kissing one of her breasts.

Ameri reportedly told Con Vos de Buenos Aires radio he was ashamed about the incident and that he was unaware he was still connected by the internet with the legislature.

During the interview Ameri said he got up close with his wife because she recently received breast implants.

A short time after the incident, lawmakers voted to suspend Ameri, whose moment of passion went viral. 

Related Stories

Argentina's Newells Old Boys supporters pass by the Monumento de la Bandera during a convoy requesting Argentine footballer…
The Americas
Fans Attempt to Lure Iconic Footballer Lionel Messi Back to his Native Argentina
They say his return would be good for all of Argentine football
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 08/28/2020 - 02:39 AM
Map of Argentina
The Americas
Argentina Battles Locust Plague in Northern Province
Argentina battles the largest of three swarms of locusts this year
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 07/31/2020 - 04:45 AM
FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian wearing a protective face mask walks past posters on the street that read "No to the payment of the debt. Break with the IMF", in Buenos Aires
The Americas
Argentina Says it Will not Raise 'Last' Debt Offer, Willing to Tweak Legal Terms
Argentina has been in default since May
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 07/25/2020 - 08:26 PM
Healthcare worker Raquel Benitez puts on a face shield as she prepares to attend to a COVID-19 patient at the Eurnekian Ezeiza…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Argentina Gradually Lifting COVID-19 Lockdown Restrictions
Argentine president says between July 18 and August 2 the country will be trying to return to normal life
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 07/18/2020 - 12:50 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage