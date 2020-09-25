Argentine Lawmaker Suspended for Lewd Act During Virtual Legislative Session

Argentine lawmaker Juan Emilio Ameri was suspended for inappropriate conduct Thursday after he was unintentionally caught fondling his wife during a virtual session of the legislature.

During a broadcast of a debate on pending legislation, Ameri, of the ruling Peronist Party, could be seen pulling down his wife’s top and kissing one of her breasts.

Ameri reportedly told Con Vos de Buenos Aires radio he was ashamed about the incident and that he was unaware he was still connected by the internet with the legislature.

During the interview Ameri said he got up close with his wife because she recently received breast implants.

A short time after the incident, lawmakers voted to suspend Ameri, whose moment of passion went viral.